Aaron Diehl Trio to Perform September. 21

Acclaimed pianist Aaron Diehl will be the featured artist when the Aaron Diehl Trio performs at The University of Scranton’s annual Family Weekend Concert scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 21.

The concert, which will also include an appearance by The University of Scranton Concert Choir, will begin at 7:30 p.m. inside the University’s Houlihan-McLean Center, Mulberry Street and Jefferson Avenue. Admission is free, with seating on a first-come, first-seated basis, and the concert is open to the public.

This will mark yet another return visit to the University for the 33-year-old Diehl, a Grammy-winning classical and jazz trained pianist and composer who The New York Times has praised for his “melodic precision, harmonic erudition and elegant restraint.”

Diehl has collaborated with living masters like Philip Glass and Benny Golson, and has established himself as one of the preeminent interpreters of the Great American Songbook through his namesake trio and partnership with renowned vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant. An established performer of jazz and mid-20th century “third-stream” music, Diehl has increasingly tackled modern classical works. Recently, he performed works by George Gershwin as soloist with the New York Philharmonic, Cleveland Orchestra and Los Angeles Philharmonic.

“Diehl has been here a number of times since his late teens. It is so exciting to be able to bring in some of our guest performers as emerging artists and then get to see them blossom and develop over time and return as seasoned and highly-regarded international artists,” said Performance Music Conductor and Director Cheryl Y. Boga. “Aaron is really remarkable, and his career has just zoomed in the last three, four years. He’s one of my very favorite pianists.”

A native of Columbus, Ohio, Diehl began his career trajectory at the age of 17, when he was a finalist in Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Essentially Ellington competition. There, he was noticed by none other than jazz icon Wynton Marsalis, who invited Diehl to tour Europe with his septet. Nicknamed “The Real Diehl” by Marsalis, Diehl went on to attend The Juilliard School, where he studied with jazz pianists Kenny Barron and Eric Reed and classical pianist Oxana Yablonskaya. In 2011, he was named the winner of the American Pianists Association’s Cole Porter Fellowship.

Besides Marsalis and Salvant, Diehl has toured or recorded with Wycliffe Gordon, Warren Wolf, Lew Tabackin, Matt Wilson and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra. This November, he will release his latest album, “The Vagabond.”

For more information on the concert, call 570-941-7624, email music@scranton.edu or visit scranton.edu/music. For more on Diehl, visit aarondiehl.com.

Information from Stan Zygmunt