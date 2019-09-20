A Preview of the 164th Bloomsburg Fair!

On behalf of the Bloomsburg Fair Association, I would like to welcome you to the 164th Bloomsburg Fair. The 2019 Fair will again be an exciting event with big name Weis Markets Grandstand entertainment, free shows throughout the fairgrounds, rides, exhibits, delicious food, and so much more for your entire family!



Featured among this year’s incredible lineup of free entertainment and activities: The Marvelous Mutts Show features some of the world’s finest canine athletes, all adopted from shelters and rescues. Each thrilling performance includes a “Meet-n-Greet” with the Nationally renowned Mutts.

Show off your talent in Millennium Park at the Live! Karaoke Event! Performance style audio, video and stage lighting can make your dreams of being a star seem like a reality.

The very popular Blazak Royal Bengal Tigers Show is back again.

Our jam-packed free stage schedule features daily and nightly entertainment.

Visit our extensive exhibits in the Agricultural, Horticultural, and Arts & Crafts Buildings.

Over 1,200 animals are on display in our livestock area.

Step back in time as you visit our impressive Barton Historic Area.



We hope you have a wonderful time at the Fair!!!

Please visit us on Facebook and at our newly redesigned website www.bloomsburgfair.com for more details on fair activities and schedules. – Paul E. Reichart, President