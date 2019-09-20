A Preview of the 164th Bloomsburg Fair!

On behalf of the Bloomsburg Fair Association, I would like to welcome you to the 164th Bloomsburg Fair. The 2019 Fair will again be an exciting event with big name Weis Markets Grandstand entertainment, free shows throughout the fairgrounds, rides, exhibits, delicious food, and so much more for your entire family!
Featured among this year’s incredible lineup of free entertainment and activities:
The Marvelous Mutts Show features some of the world’s finest canine athletes, all adopted from shelters and rescues. Each thrilling performance includes a “Meet-n-Greet” with the Nationally renowned Mutts.
Show off your talent in Millennium Park at the Live! Karaoke Event! Performance style audio, video and stage lighting can make your dreams of being a star seem like a reality.
The very popular Blazak Royal Bengal Tigers Show is back again.
Our jam-packed free stage schedule features daily and nightly entertainment.
Visit our extensive exhibits in the Agricultural, Horticultural, and Arts & Crafts Buildings.
Over 1,200 animals are on display in our livestock area.
Step back in time as you visit our impressive Barton Historic Area.
Vendors are nearly setup on Thursday evening for Friday’s Pre-Fair Day. Gates open at 2 p.m. on Friday. Admission is $3 (over age 12) and Parking is $5.
Interviews Available
Presley & Taylor will be available for on-site interviews at the Free Stage/Bandshell on Saturday, 9/21/19. Please contact the Media Office via e-mail or call to schedule for 2 p.m., 6:30 p.m., or 7:30 p.m. interview times.
New This Year – Grape Stomping!
Don’t miss the new grape-stomping competition in front of the Martz Technology/Farm Museum Building at 3 p.m. each day of fair. Our first competitors on Friday will be Fair President Paul Reichart and Past Fair President Fred Trump. Other preliminary competitors include:
Saturday 9/21 – Bloomsburg Mayor Bill Kreisher vs. Berwick Mayor Tim Burke
Sunday 9/22 – Berwick Football Coach Carm DeFrancesco vs. Bo Orlando
Monday 9/23 – Columbia County Commissioners David Kovach vs. Chris Young
Tuesday 9/24 – Bloomsburg Police Chief William Gelgot vs. Columbia Co. Sheriff Tim Chamberlain
Giant Pumpkin Weighing
Although the main exhibit buildings will be closed for judging, Superintendent of Agriculture, Brian Campbell has announced that the Agricultural Building will be open at 4 p.m. for the judging of the giant pumpkins.
Harness Racing on Friday at 1 p.m.
2-Year Old Trotters and Pacers will compete on the track. Dan & Galla will provide musical entertainment for race fans at the Weis Markets Grandstand.
Names Wanted!
Superintendent of Livestock, Jeff Giger, needs your help naming the goat and pig replicas that are new additions to the Livestock Area this year. Complete an entry form for each animal and place it in the marked containers in the Livestock Area. Winners will be announced on Wednesday, September 25th.
Vespers Service at 7 p.m.
Join us for the traditional Vespers Service to kick off the 164th Bloomsburg Fair on Friday evening at the Free Stage/Bandshell. Music will be provided beginning at 6:30 p.m. and our guest speaker is Rev. Dr. Douglas Lyon. There will also be an Old-Fashioned Hymn Sing.