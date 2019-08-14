A Little Love: Randy & Taylor

POCONO MANOR, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – In this month’s ‘A Little Love,’ we’re heading to the arcade inside Kalahari Resorts and introducing you to a pair of kids looking to write the next chapter of their lives with a forever family by their sides.

Sixteen-year-old Randy has appeared in our segments three times over the years trying to find his perfect family. What he wants is something so basic.

“A family that cares pretty much about me… or that is willing to,” says Randy.

Kalahari is the kind of place that Randy pictures himself enjoying someday with a family.

“Movies, amusement parks, stuff like that,” says Randy.

Randy enjoys going to school and loves playing video games like Mincraft and Fortnite. So it’s no surpise that he’s pretty comfortable in the arcade.

But the win he’s wanted for so long is bonding with a new family.

“Just hang out, talk, have fun, [and] laugh,” says Randy.

At Kalahari we also had the chance to hang out with 19-year-old Taylor in her quest to win every ticket in the whole place. Taylor has a wide variety of interests.

“My hobbies are singing [and] I love to work with animals,” says Taylor. “I’m participating at the Humane Society.”

In fact, Taylor has a life plan and wants to go to college for zoology. She also knows exactly what she wants from a forever family in this next phase of life.

“They’re loving, they love to have fun, love nature, love to do about anything,” says Taylor.

If her arcade strategy means anything, then Taylor is someone who doesn’t give up.

“Even at my age, I’m not going to give up for what I want because I set myself for goals, “says Taylor. “For those goals to get accomplished I have to keep possitivity.”

For more information on the Statewide Adoption Network (SWAN) and post-permanency services, you can call 1-800-585-7926 or visit them online.