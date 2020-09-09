A Little Love: Meet Zach

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – We’re so excited to introduce you to a young man with an active imagination and a story to tell. Zach has so many interests he’s ready to share with his future forever family.

“It’s been a while since he’s lived in a family setting,” says Diakon older child matching initiative recruiter Katie Juliana. “But he talks about it often. He knows it exists and he knows the possibility is out there.”

The 19-year-old has been dreaming of that possibility for some time now. As his teenage years ticked by, he’s been waiting for his chance. Now more than ever, it’s important for him to find that match.

“For Zach in particular, he has some special needs,” says Juliana. “He’s going to need life-long support. So we’re hoping that he can find that in a family and a place he belongs in a home setting.”

At first Zach may seem a little softspoken, but by no means is he shy.

“He loves to tell stories and he has this amazing imagination where he’ll make up stories about adventures his toys went on or things like that,” says Juliana.

Zach has a thirst for knowledge and is always trying to learn new things about animals. But he loves ocean animals first and foremost.

“He’ll talk about turtles and sharks, but his favorite for a long time now have been squids and giant squids in particular,” says Juliana. “He’s just fascinated by them.”

When it comes to the future, love, support, and guidance could be exactly what Zach needs to find his path in life.

“I think when you don’t know what your future looks like and can’t really imagine a future, you’re really focused on right now,” says Juliana. “[That] makes it nearly impossible to think about what might be in the future for you.”

For more information on Zach and the Statewide Adoption Network (SWAN) you can visit their website or call 1-800-585-SWAN.