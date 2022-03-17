EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Sweet, kind, gentle, and smart… all good qualities to have in a person. And all can be found in a young teen who is looking for a forever family.

There’s nothing quite like the soft cuddles from a kitten, and 14-year-old Noah is in heaven surrounded by dozens of adoptable cats at the Bradford County Humane Society.

Not only is he an animal lover but he’s looking to share his love with a forever family.

“Just always being there, caring. Have a least a few sit-in dinners.”

Noah is a compassionate kid with a sweet soul who will instantly steal your heart. Permanency specialist from Adelphoi Village, Alicia Bishop, says he’s very thoughtful too.

“He thinks a lot about others. He is very agreeable to a lot of things, easy-going.”

Noah has a creative side which includes crochet. A skill his grandmother taught him.

“Blankets, hats, and scarves.”

Alicia says an active family with a two-parent home would be best.

“He would thrive in a structured, consistent environment and he should be the youngest child in the home.”

Noah also loves to build things with legos. But what he really wants is to build a trusting bond with permanent parents.

For more information about Noah and others like him, you can visit the Statewide Adoption Network’s website.