DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Sweet, silly, and a bit sassy, just a few words to describe a bubbly pre-teen who wants nothing more than to have a “picture-perfect family” for the rest of her life.

12-year-old Aniyalese or Niya is a girly girl who loves getting her hair and makeup done. And taking lots of pictures.

Electric City Selfie in the Viewmont Mall in Dickson City is the perfect place to express her personality. With many backdrops to choose from, she finds the right rooms to showcase her terrific traits.

“funny, silly, shy, a good friend,” said Niya.

Christine Hendricks, a recruiter for Diakon Adoption and Foster Care says this sweet pre-teen has a lot to offer.

“She is very bubbly. At times she’s a little shy. But she enjoys talking to people and once she gets started, she really is great with adults and children her own age,” stated Hendricks.

It’s not just glam that gets this girl going. She also loves being outside, going for walks, and playing sports, like basketball, and football.

“She told me she wants to be a football player. She doesn’t just watch football, she wants to be a football player,” Hendricks added.

Niya is also a great student who gets good grades in her classes. And she has many subjects that she enjoys learning.

“Math, Science, English, Art, and does lunch count,” said Niya.

Hendricks says Niya would prefer not to live in a city, but rather a suburban setting.

“Niya would do well in a 2 parent family. Possibly a brother or sister older or closer to her age,” Hendricks continued.

Even though she enjoys a good photo of herself, Niya would love nothing more than to have a forever family to complete her perfect picture.

“I would like them to be kind and give me privacy when I need privacy,” Niya continued.

If a forever family does come, I would like them to make sure I was ok,” said Niya.

To learn more about the Statewide Adoption Network visit their website

