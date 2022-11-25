EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — He’s a happy teenager with a big smile and visual imagination. All he needs is a forever family to help him build his future.

When you meet Nelson, expect to be greeted with a smile and excitement.

“Nelson is a little bit of everything. He really enjoys seeing people and engaging with people. And, at times, he is finished and enjoys going back to hang by himself.”

The 19-year-old has many interests, including basketball, watching TV, and anything Marvel, but his number one passion is LEGOs.

“He has a very visual way of thinking about it. He follows instructions very closely and he can also take things apart and rebuild into something new.”

Katie Juliana, from ‘Diakon Adoption & Foster Care says Nelson needs a lot of structure and focus, and would probably thrive in a two-parent home.

He enjoys just hanging out and would love a family to engage with him during his activities.

He’s also still in touch with his biological family and needs someone who is willing to support him with those connections.

Nelson also values gifts or things people give him, but the best gift Nelson could receive is a family to love and care for him forever.

