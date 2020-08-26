A Little Love: Meet Michael

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – “Michael just really wants a place to belong and to be around people who appreciate him and care about him for who he is,” says Diakon older child matching initiative recruiter Katie Juliana.

15-year-old Michael is such an active teenager who dreams of spending these summer days outside with a family by his side.

“He’s very appreciative of people who spend time with him,” says Juliana. “He really just likes being around adults.”

Juliana says Michael is goofy and easily gets along with everyone. His main passions are baseball, basketball, and football — and his favorite teams are all over the map.

“His favorite teams are the Orioles, Buccaneers and the Saints,” says Juliana. “But in the time that I’ve known him he has changed allegiances. So you might be able to get him to switch to your team. But no promises!”

As Michael enters tenth grade, having a family of positive role models is crucial in these formative teenage years.

“I think just knowing where he is going to be and having people that care about him that aren’t staff that rotate in and out, he’s always searching for that,” says Juliana.

For more information on Michael and the Statewide Adoption Network (SWAN) you can visit their website or call 1-800-585-SWAN.