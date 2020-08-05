A Little Love: Meet Lenny

(WBRE/WYOU) – “He’s probably one of my favorite kids that I’ve worked with,” says Diakon older child matching initiative recruiter Helene Kosciolek. “He’s just so full of life, he has great energy, he’s so fun.”

Fun-loving 15-year-old Lenny is ready to find that forever home and be part of a family again.

“It’s just something he wants to be a part of so badly and I think he’s come a long way with the idea of family as well,” says Kosciolek.

Kosciolek tells Eyewitness News Anchor Chris Langlois that Lenny does have some special needs and would brighten the day for any family. He loves music, but his favorite hobby is trying new foods and experimenting in the kitchen. In fact, his newest obsession is literally anything having to do with sweet potatoes.

“That’s something he’ll immediately talk to a family about,” says Kosciolek. “He’ll ask them ‘Do you like sweet potatoes?’ So that’s like number one thing. He would love to learn how to make sweet potato recipes. It’s not something you would hear out of a 15-year-old!”

But after the kitchen becomes a mess, Lenny is one of those kids who wants to see a job through to the end.

“He really enjoys cleaning and helping and just being helper,” says Kosciolek.

Kosciolek has seen Lenny grow by leaps and bounds since they started working together. Having that family to call his own is one of the last remaining pieces in his growth as a young man.

“Seeing him blossom and gain more confidence and trust in a family, I think would be the most amazing thing to see for him,” says Kosciolek.

For more information on Lenny and the Statewide Adoption Network (SWAN) you can visit their website or call 1-800-585-SWAN.