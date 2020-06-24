A Little Love: Meet Kaseem

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – “Kaseem is just a really great kid,” says Diakon older matching initiative recruiter Helene Kosciolek. “He’s really maturing. “

Kaseem’s journey to his teenage years has not been an easy one. But he’s done all he can to move forward. That’s where the love and support from a forever family would be so crucial.

“Definitely a family that has had some kind of foster care or adoption experience or a family that is just really educated and willing to get trained in trauma and those types of things,” says Kosciolek.

Kaseem is described as a typical goofy teenager looking for that bond every child deserves. He does well in school, loves video games, and is quite the chess player. But first and foremost, his passion is sports.

“He loves football and basketball — just sports in general,” says Kosciolek. “But those are his two favorites. He’s super athletic.”

With so much to offer a forever family, Kosciolek says patience with Kaseem will go a long way.

“A family has to really understand that he’s not going to come into their family and be calling them mom or dad right away,” says Kosciolek. “So we really need a family that’s going to understand that and be patient and understand that he needs time. But that’s where he’s at. He’s definitely ready for the next step.”

For more information on Kaseem and the Statewide Adoption Network (SWAN) you can visit their website or call 1-800-585-SWAN.