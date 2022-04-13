DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — He’s smart, talented, and has a desire to make people happy. But the one thing that could make him happy, is a ‘forever family’ to complete his life. From the moment you meet 12-year-old Jake, you know he’s someone special.

“jake is a really great kid,” said Elizabeth Thompson, Senior Permanency Specialist.

He’s one of the happiest kids around. And he’s not afraid to show it. In fact, his daily goal is to make people smile. Senior Permanency Specialist, Elizabeth Thompson knows that first hand.

“He loves drawing, he loves to make people laugh and he loves telling jokes,” Thompson stated.

He’s an energetic and engaging boy who is always willing to show his skills. Math is one of his best subjects, which he demonstrates on the touch board in his classroom.

“He’s truly flourished over the past year and just blowing everyone away with how much he accomplished. And he continues to succeed and thrive. He’s just a really smart kid,” Thompson said.

Jake is also talented in art. He has an amazing ability to remember scenes he encounters and can draw them to a ‘t.’ And when it comes to feelings, he’s very sweet and empathetic.

“If you’re happy, he’s happy. If you’re sad, he recognizes that and he will try to comfort you,” Thompson stated.

Jake would love to have some comfort of his own, with a forever family. One that is patient, wants the best for him and can meet all his needs.

“He is good with other kids and good with pets. Really just a family that has a lot of love to give and loves to laugh. He’ll joke around a lot with you,” Thompson explained.

From laughs to love, Jake’s got it all. He just needs someone to share that same zest in life.

For more information about Jake and others like him, please visit the Statewide Adoption Network or call 1-800-585-SWAN (7926).