EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In this month’s A Little Love, he’s one of the sweetest, and most respectful teens 28/22 News has met, and all he wants is to share his love with a forever family, meet Isaiah.

On a rainy, fall day, 16-year-old Isaiah toured the Old Jail Museum in Jim Thorpe, Carbon County. Walking through the historic landmark, and its weathered cells, he got a glimpse into a piece of the past while remaining hopeful about his future.

“I’m nice and kind, respectful. I like other people and to be around other people,” described Isaiah.

Isaiah is a sweet kid who knows what he wants and likes and what he wants most right now, is a forever family.

“I want them to be nice and respectful and be respectful of boundaries and stuff,” stated Isaiah.

Permanency recruiter Gail Tranbaugh says as soon as you meet Isaiah, he will capture your heart.

“Isaiah is charming, and he has a smile that could melt your heart. I think it would be great for someone to really invest in him and spend time with him,” said Tranbaugh.

Isaiah has plenty of ideas on how to do just that, from watching football to creating ceramics.

“I like to play video games, fishing, hunting,” listed Isaiah.

Tranbaugh says Isaiah is creative, inquisitive, and does a great job advocating for himself.

“I love how he is able to communicate his feelings, his wishes and what’s important to him,” described Tranbaugh.

As he reflects on everything he’s seen and learned in his tour, Isaiah remains grateful, and hopeful that he will soon get to share this experience with a family who loves him.

“My favorite part was the dungeon,” said Isaiah.

“He deserves a permanent family and he’s ready,” stated Tranbaugh.

