EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — He’s sweet kid, who loves video games and isn’t afraid of a little action and adventure. He just wants to share his life with a forever family. In this week’s A Little Love, meet Elijah.

Elijah is a kid with a sweet soul and a love of adventure. The 14-year-old recently got to enjoy Sky Zone in Pittston Township, where he ran, bounced, and played until his heart was content.

“I enjoy being more outside than inside, and can’t stay in one place. I like moving around a lot,” stated Elijah.

Once he does stop, you quickly realize he’s quite mature for his age. Permanency specialist Melinda Fox says he is a compassionate person.

“He is very kind, always respectful with other people. He really goes out of his way to make people feel comfortable,” described Fox.

Elijah also likes to make people laugh. He’s very motivated, and would like nothing more than a family where he can be treated well.

I hope to gain a home. Somewhere to stay, somewhere to share feelings openly,” stated Elijah.

“I think he would do well where he is the only child or a home where there are older children. He is open to single parent households or a two parent house. I think he just wants a family that will spend quality time with him,” explained Fox.

Quality time that includes a lot of outdoor activities where elijah can have an exciting experience.

“Go hiking, really anything. Go to an arcade, bike, and walks. Go to the beach,” listed Elijah.

“He always wants an adventure family. Like he talks about going sky diving a lot,” said Fox.

He’s now ready to take that next adventure in a forever home.

To learn more about the Statewide Adoption Network visit their website or to check out more

A Little Love Stories.