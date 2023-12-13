EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — He’s a young man with an infinite desire to be creative, and he wants to share that creativity with a forever family. In this edition of A Little Love, meet Elijah.

Take one look at Elijah, and you’ll know he has a creative soul and a favorite color.

“He wears red a lot. I see him also in red T-shirts or red sweatshirts. He has also dyed his hair red at one point and he represents that color well,” said Katie Juliana from Diakon Adoption and Foster Care.

The 20-year-old loves to use his imagination. Juliana says he uses it to create stories that are out of this world.

“He really likes creating worlds, almost like writing your own sci-fi book or Marvel movies. He creates all the worlds, acronyms, and actors and it’s one of his favorite things to do,” explained Juliana.

Elijah is very sweet and has quite the personality. He loves being around people and he’s always up for going out and trying new things, especially in the kitchen.

“He enjoys going on walks. He is learning how to cook different things he would love to learn from a family and even more about cooking for himself. He talks a lot about being healthy and nutritious,” described Juliana.

When it comes to a forever family, Elijah is just looking for some extra support.

“Elijah wants to work toward being as independent as possible as an adult. So, we’re looking for a family who can really help him on that journey,” explained Juliana.

With creativity and a pension for curiosity, Elijah is ready to head into a bright future, as long as he can represent it with some red and a loving family.

To learn more about the Statewide Adoption Network visit their website to check out more