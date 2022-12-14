EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — He’s a teenager with a positive attitude. who is always willing to lend a helping hand. But now he needs help in finding a forever home.

When you meet Damien, the first thing you’ll notice is his smile.

“He has a huge smile and it really lights up the room when he enters it,” said Katie Juliana of Diakon Adoption and Foster Care.

The 19-year-old has a positive attitude to match it.

“Very positive person. His positivity is very infectious. I’ve never seen him in a bad mood. I’m sure it happens, but I’ve never seen it,” Juliana added.

Juliana says Damien is also quite helpful and is always willing to assist people when they need it.

“He is a helper. He really enjoys doing anything or everything. Whether that’s handing out papers, or helping with animals, or picking up trash. He loves to be a helper,” Juliana continues.

Damien is an active teen who enjoys basketball and outdoor activities. Juliana adds that he would do well in a highly structured environment.

“Damien needs a lot of structure and support. He probably would do best in a two-parent family. He would do well in a family that does activities and gets out in the community and could focus their time and attention on him,” Juliana explains.

Damien also loves animals and he has a dream, to one day sit on a couch with his forever family with a cat. Until that day happens, he will continue to flash that big, beautiful smile.

To learn more about the Statewide Adoption Network visit their website or call 1-800-585-7926.