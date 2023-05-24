EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — He’s a sweet kid with a passion for video games and all he wants is a family for life. Meet 15-year-old Damien who suited up to play paintball for the first time at “Skirmish” in Albrightsville, Carbon County.

It’s something he’s wanted to experience for a while as he likes to be outdoors when he’s not inside playing video games.

“I’m very smart and I play way too much video games,” said Damien.

All geared up, he’s ready to put his strategic skills to the test. Taking on staff, inside Tippmann City at the world’s largest paintball facility.

But don’t let his need for action fool you as foster care and adoptive caseworker, Summer Flesch says Damien has a softer side.

“He is very sweet, very caring and he’s just a typical teen boy who likes a bunch of things,” Flesch explained.

Damien is also very thoughtful and a good student at school.

“I like getting my school work done on time or before time actually,” Damien added.

Damien is hopeful to find a forever family and is motivated to connect with a family to give love and provide him with love.

“I think a family that is willing to accept him for him and who loves him for who he is completely,” Flesch continued.

“A family that likes animals, video games, and is a geek like me,” Damien said.

Not only is this self-proclaimed “geek” kind and loving. He just won both of his rounds in his first and probably not last, paintball games.

“It’s pretty fun,” Damien exclaimed.

“Would you do it again,” Eyewitness News asked.

“Yes,” Damien joyfully shouted.

To learn more about the Statewide Adoption Network visit their website or call 1-800-585-SWAN (7926). Also, to view more stories about the children looking for forever families visit the ‘A Little Love’ section on our website.