A Little Love: Meet Antwaun

(WBRE/WYOU) – Diakon child matching recruiter Helene Kosciolek says 12-year-old Antwaun is such a joy and full of personality.

“He loves to laugh,” says Kosciolek. “He loves to smile. He loves one-on-one attention.”

Antwaun is non-verbal and does have medical needs. Because of the certain obstacles he faces, Antwaun has been placed in a medical group home for his entire life as he waits to find his forever home.

Kosciolek pictures him excelling with a family that may already have experience with medically fragile children.

“If they’re a nurse by profession or they’re in the medical field in some way that would be really great,” says Kosciolek. “But we’re also open to a family who is just open to learning about his medical needs.”

Antwaun loves to play on his iPad and listen to music. The 60’s and 70’s classics are his favorite! Over his 12 years in the medical group home, his nurses have really become his friends and family. But the healthcare workers do come and go over time. Antwaun would benefit from having that one consistent family unit to show him he’s loved.

“I think Antwaun would just be so comforted and happy to know that he is just with the same family and same people everyday,” says Kosciolek. “I think he would really benefit from that ability to be around the same adults all the time.”

For more information on the Statewide Adoption Network (SWAN), including post-permanency services, you can visit them online or call 1-800-585-7926.