A Little Love: Meet Alex

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – With phones, tablets, and video games, it’s rare these days to find a child who loves to stay active. But that’s just one of the things that makes Alex so special!

In this month’s “A Little Love,” Alex and Eyewitness News morning anchor Chris Langlois head to Pittston’s Skyzone Indoor Trampoline Park for some fun.

“I like taking a walk in nature and building forts out of wood in nature,” says 14-year-old Alex. “I feel like it’s calming.”

With such a love for the outdoors, Alex’s dream to help the environment is no surprise.

“[I’d like to] be an inventor that invents stuff that helps the world so that I can help the world become a better place,” says Alex.

The eighth grader’s intelligence is obvious from the moment you meet him.

“He loves doing circuitry kits and things like that,” says Lehigh County Children and Youth case worker Pamela Hyland. “He made a fan — a paper fan — that was fully operable just putting wires together and other things around the house. He’s really creative. He has a lot of goals.”

Alex’s childhood has been anything but easy so far. But the love from a forever family could change everything.

“[I’m looking for] a family that likes being outdoors and likes doing fun stuff,” says Alex. “I like just spending time around people.”

“He’s a really lovable kid,” says Hyland. “He’s a really resilient kid. I think he’s come a really long way as far as the hardships he’s really overcome.”

For more information on the Statewide Adoption Network , including post-permanency services, you can call 1-800-585-7926.