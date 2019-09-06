Live Now
A First Friday and FunFest in Hazleton the Fun Begins Tonight!

by: Posted By Jayne Ann Bugda

The Greater Hazleton Chamber will be hosting the 41st annual Funfest street festival all day Saturday and Sunday. The Funfest Car Show will take place from noon until 3:00 PM. Live entertainment will feature the Cellar Dwellarzz, Wild Doctor North, and 7800 Degrees Fahrenheit (Bon Jovi tribute band), and the Fuzzy Park Band. There will also be kids activities, senior activities, food vendors, games, and more! Sunday will kick-off with a CommUNITY Interfaith Service, followed by the Little Mermen, a national Disney tribute band. The Funfest Parade will begin at 2:30 PM, and be followed by Parrot Beach, a Jimmy Buffet tribute band from 5:00-7:00 PM. For more information 570- 455-1509 x 101.

