The 9th Annual Berwick Riverfest will be held October 11-12-13, 2019 at the historic Test Track Park in Berwick Pennsylvania.

Last year was a huge success as nearly 50,000 people attended the three-day event.

This year’s event will be even bigger with the addition of Rides for the kids coming to the west end of the grounds and Nature Nicks Animal Adventure.

Keystone Ballet will be performing on Sunday Afternoon .

Another new addition to this year’s festival is the Display of Antique Tractors, to accommodate the Tractor Pulls.

Returning this year is over 150 Food and Craft Vendors. The famous Airboat Ride on the Susquehanna River.

Both Saturday and Sunday the Antique and Classic cars will be on the grounds for the 9th Annual Car Cruise-In with over 100 cars each day,

There will be two stages packed with music with Guilty Pleasure opening the festival Friday, October 11th 4-8

Saturday … The Legends Oldies….Dock stage 4-8pm

The Tommy Guns Band,,, 5-9pm Main Stage

Sunday… Memory Lane performs on the Main Stage 2-6

And DJ D will be on the dock Stage along with the Keystone Ballet.

Hours are

Friday 10am – 8pm

Saturday 10am-10pm

Sunday 10am – 6pm

FREE PARKING—FREE ADMISSION—FREE ENTERTAINMENT ALL WEEKEND