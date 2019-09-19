$500K grants for housing rehabilitation awarded to three communities

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Housing rehabilitation grants were awarded to Berwick Borough, Jersey Shore Borough, and Mount Carmel Township, each receiving $500,000 for no-cost home repairs for eligible residents. Each household may be eligible for up to $65,000 in repairs to their home.

The funds are from the U.S. Housing and Urban Development’s HOME program and were recently awarded to the communities by the Department of Community and Economic Development.

Teri Provost, director of SEDA-Council of Government’s (SEDA-COG) Housing Rehabilitation program, spoke of the value of the HOME grant program.

“This program helps to change the face of communities with ensuring affordable housing stock, maintaining the communities’ tax base, and increasing property values,” Provost said. “We are pleased to partner with our communities to help provide this revitalizing program.”

Eligible repairs include structural, roofing, plumbing, electrical, heating/furnace, window replacement, radon and lead-based paint mitigation, and energy-related improvements. Also included are modifications for mobility-impaired residents. There is no cost to homeowners who maintain home residency over a five-year period from the date of signing.

SEDA-COG oversees the entire process for the homeowner, Provost said.

“We make the project easy on the homeowner by managing it from start to finish, including obtaining the contractor,” Provost said.

Interested homeowners who wish to be placed on the waitlist for future grant opportunities may call SEDA-COG’s Stacy Anderson at 800-326-9310.

