36th Annual CHHIPS Trot N Brew

The Committee to Help Handicapped Infants and Parents Succeed (C.H.H.I.P.S.) will host the 36th Annual C.H.H.I.P.S. Trot N Brew on Saturday, August 10,

The event is in Memory of Rocco Colangelo.

The Trot N Brew is a 1.5 mile novelty race in and out of three bars.

Those interested in participating can pick up registration forms and purchase event T-Shirts at the three participating bars; Bunkers, Rocco’s and Joyce & Bill’s.

Participants can also register the day of the event starting at 9:30 AM at the west corner of South Poplar Street and Berner Avenue.

The Trot N Brew starts at 11:00 AM.

(Information from Rocco Colangelo, Jr)