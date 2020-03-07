2020 Columbia-Montour Restaurant Week

Area residents and visitors alike can enjoy a week out on the town Friday, March 20th thru Sunday, March 29th in Columbia & Montour counties for the area’s third annual Restaurant Week event. Restaurant Week will showcase 10 area restaurants from Berwick, Bloomsburg, Danville and Elysburg. Each location will offer special three-course menus priced at either $25 or $35. The menus will showcase a variety of appetizers, signature entrees, and either dessert or salad. Restaurant-goers are encouraged to try a different location and menu each night.

Participating restaurants will be the Blind Pig Kitchen in Bloomsburg, Cherokee Tap Room outside Danville, the Farmhouse at Turkey Hill in Bloomsburg, The Forge Pub & Eatery in Berwick, the Iron Fork in Danville, LT Evans Eatery & Drafthouse in Danville, Marley’s Brewery & Grille in Bloomsburg, Nickle Plate Bar & Grille in Elysburg, the Pine Barn Inn in Danville, and Turkey Hill Brewing Company in Bloomsburg.

Appetizer options include fresh fried calamari, Thai shrimp cakes, Korean marinated woodlot pork, deep-fried jumbo pretzel, wings, lobster dip, and much more. Main courses include choices like bang-bang shrimp tacos, crab stuffed shrimp, lobster tail, wild Alaskan salmon, prime rib, filet mignon, balsamic glazed chicken, and seafood mac and cheese. Dessert options like chocolate chip Kahlua cake, s’mores mousse, crème brulee, and chocolate peanut butter pie will wrap up the menus.

Full participant menus, hours & locations can be found by visiting itourcolumbiamontour.com/restaurantweek.

(Information from Shane Kiefer)