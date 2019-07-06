2019 Schuylkill County Fair Entertainment Schedule

The 2019 Schuylkill County Fair, July 29 – August 3, Where Fairs Feature Agriculture, is excited to announce their 2019 entertainment line up for the main stage. Members of this all volunteer Fair organization are sure that the entertainment line up will interest all age group musical genera. Young and older, well appreciated members of our community, will be entertained by what the Fair has worked into the schedule.

So without further delay, kicking off the evening’s entertainment on the main stage is:

Monday: July 29- Pulling Day

New Individuals @ 7 & 9 PM

Tuesday: July 30- Kids Day

Sapphire @ 7 & 9 PM

Wednesday: July 31- Schuylkill

County Day

Rhythm and Brews @ 5 PM

Ridgeline @ 7 & 9 PM

Thursday: Aug 1-Sr. Appreciation Day

Rherig Brothers 1 & 3 PM

Mudflaps Reunion @ 7 & 9 PM

Friday: Aug 2-Country Day

Aaron Kelly @ 7 & 9 PM

(Finalist on American Idol®)

Saturday: Aug 3- Family Fun Day

Amish Outlaws 7 & 9 PM

Week long in Amphitheater

Close encounters of the Exotic Kind

(Lions and Tigers)

Visit the Schuylkill County Fair July 29 through August 3 where “Fairs Feature Agriculture.” Schuylkill County Fair has been featuring Agriculture for 36 years. For more information about the engaging entertainment and activities found at the Schuylkill County Fair by visiting the Fair’s web site at www.schuylkillfair.com or check out us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SCHUYLKILLFAIR/.

(Information from Kim Morgan)