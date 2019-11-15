$200,000 grant awarded to the Commission on Economic Opportunity in Luzerne County toward ending hunger in region by 2025

State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Luzerne, announced today the approval of a $200,000 Neighborhood Partnership Program grant for the Commission on Economic Opportunity – Luzerne County for its project to end hunger in Northeast Pennsylvania by 2025.

“In a county, commonwealth, and country abundant with food and resources, no family or individual should have to go hungry,” Pashinski said. “This valuable funding will help CEO meet its goal of increasing food access and decreasing food insecurity, improving the health and stability for families throughout our region.”

The funding, announced earlier today by Gov. Tom Wolf, comes through NPP, which is part of the Neighborhood Assistance Program, whose goal is to promote community participation and collaborations among nonprofits, businesses and residents while producing outcomes that assist a distressed area or the low-income population in a neighborhood.

“Congratulations to CEO for securing this funding and I thank them for their commitment to addressing food insecurity in our area,” Pashinski said. “Food insecurity can devastate families through no fault of their own, resulting from medical emergencies, unexpected expenses, job loss and more. I thank Governor Wolf for recognizing this need in our community and helping to approve funds to invest in food acquisition, distribution, partner networking, household level access and improving public awareness.”

NAP encourages private sector investment into projects that will help improve distressed communities by providing tax credits to businesses that donate capital to support projects that address neighborhood and community problems. NAP can be used for projects in categories including affordable housing, community services, crime prevention, education, job training, charitable food, blight, special population issues, veteran’s initiatives and long-term community revitalization.

The program has five main components: the Neighborhood Assistance Program, Special Program Priorities, the Neighborhood Partnership Program, the Charitable Food Program and the Enterprise Zone Program. A description of each of these components is available within the NAP fact sheet.