Coats For Kids

The times we live in are difficult for many families here in Northeast Pennsylvania at WBRE-TV/WYOU-TV and Eyewitness News we believe there should never be a child without a warm coat for winter.

That’s why as part of our NEPA’s Children First Campaign we are launching our first Annual Coats For Kids Project.

Beginning November 1st for 2 weeks leading up to November 16th ,our 2 TV stations and our web site will focus on a joint effort with the Pennsylvania Salvation Army to accept new and gently used coats for our area needy children.

This campaign will draw awareness to our viewers and our communities for the all important need.

Eyewitness News and PA live! will feature stories and segments about the need while encouraging our viewers to donate new or slightly worn coats on Wednesday, November 16th from 8am-8pm at one of our 3 TV Stations locations:

Wilkes Barre 62 S. Franklin Street

Scranton 222 Wyoming Avenue

Stroudsburg 1004 West Main Street

FAQ

If you are making an individual donation or are a corporate partner:

You can drop off your donations at the following Locations on

Do you only collect children’s coats?

Yes we are only collecting new and gently used coats for children

Here are you collecting the coats?

Please bring your coats to any of our 3 station locations

Who is cleaning the gently used coats?

Cintas will clean the coats free of charge :

Who is distributing the coats.?

WBRE-TV/WYOU-TV has teamed up with The Salvation Army of Northeast Pennsylvania to distribute the coats to needy families/children

What are the most needed sizes?

Children’s coats of all sizes from infant, and toddlers to teens are needed.

What types of coats do you accept?

We accept all winter coats for children and babies. Coats should be in good, wearable condition.

Please donate coats you would give a friend. Do not donate coats that have rips/tears, broken zippers, and/or permanent stains. Please be sure to empty out all pockets.

Who gets the donated coats?

We work with our local Salvation Army of Northeast Pennsylvania

Once donated coats are cleaned, the Salvation Army will distribute them where they see the most need.