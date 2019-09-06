WATCH: Kelly Clarkson Hosts ‘Clear the Shelters’ Special

CLEAR THE SHELTERS

WBRE-TV joins NBCUniversal owned television stations Clear the Shelters™ pet adoption campaign

WBRE-TV and animal shelters and rescues from Northeast & Central Pennsylvania will host the popular event for local communities on August 17, organizations will offer low cost or waived adoption fees

Visit CleartheShelters.com to access a list of local participating shelters and rescues

WBRE-TV today has joined NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ Clear the Shelters™ nationwide pet adoption campaign. Launching in July 2019 and culminating with Clear The Shelters Day Saturday, August 17, the pet adoption drive will include the participation of local animal shelters/rescues. On August 17, participating organizations will offer low cost or waived pet adoption fees to help families adopt a pet.

From older dogs to kittens to rabbits to birds, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ Clear The Shelters campaign has inspired local communities to take action and open their homes to pets in need. Since 2015, more than 250,000 pets have been adopted.

For more information, visit ClearTheShelters.com. You can also follow the effort on Twitter @ClearTheShelter, and on social media using the hashtags #ClearTheShelters and #DesocuparLosAlbergues.