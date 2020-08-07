Clear The Shelters

The Time Is Meow: Clear The Shelters Hosts ‘Bark Week’

by: Clear the Shelters

WBRE-TV joins NBCUniversal owned television stations Clear the Shelters™ pet adoption campaign for the entire month of August

WBRE-TV along with animal shelters and rescues from Northeast & Central Pennsylvania will host the popular month-long event in August for local communities’ organizations will offer low cost or waived adoption fees

WBRE-TV today has joined NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ Clear the Shelters™ nationwide pet adoption campaign. Launching August 1st and culminating with Clear The Shelters Day Friday, August 28th, the pet adoption drive will include the participation of local animal shelters/rescues. On August 28, participating organizations will offer low cost or waived pet adoption fees to help families adopt a pet.

Eyewitness News and NBC Universal have partnered to produce a 60-minute special highlighting the importance of finding forever homes for shelter animals. The first half hour of the special NBC’s “Clear The Shelters” will run at 7:00PM will spotlight the amazing adoptive families, unsung heroes who work at the shelters and of course, adorable pets who are being welcomed into new homes.

The second half hour WBRE-TV’s “Finding a Forever Home” at 7:30PM will be hosted by Eyewitness News morning anchors, Chris Langlois and Kelly Byrne and will highlight the efforts here in Northeast and Central Pennsylvania to find homes for animals.

From older dogs to kittens to rabbits to birds, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ Clear The Shelters campaign has inspired local communities to take action and open their homes to pets in need. Since 2015, more than 411,292 pets have been adopted.

For more information, visit ClearTheShelters.com. You can also follow the effort on Twitter @Clear The Shelter, and on social media using the hashtags #ClearTheShelters and #DesocuparLosAlbergues.

Clear The Shelters: Local Animal Shelters

More Local Animal Shelters

Clear The Shelters “Bark Week” powered by Google Meet is showcasing shelter pets with the hopes of virtually connecting available animals with adoptive families across the country.

The “Bark Week” events take place Aug. 10 to 14 virtually at 4 p.m. local time in select cities with the following partner organizations.

  • Aug. 10 in Huntington, New York (Little Shelter Animal Rescue & Adoption Center)
  • Aug. 11 in Philadelphia (Pennsylvania SPCA)
  • Aug. 12 in Chicago (Chicago Animal Care and Control)
  • Aug. 13 in Pasadena (Pasadena Humane Society)
  • Aug. 14 in Irving, Texas (Irving Animal Services)

Imagine online speed dating but with animals.

Event hosts Jacque Reid and Johnny Bananas highlight shelter pets that are in need of forever homes from the animal shelters. Advance registration is encouraged here.

Attendees are welcome to submit questions in the chat, and a shelter representative will answer questions about the animal on camera.

Links to the shelter’s website and animal biographies will be available in the chat. 

Now in its sixth year, Clear The Shelters, an initiative of NBC Owned Television Stations and Telemundo Local Group, has facilitated more than 410,000 shelter pet adoptions across the United States. This year, the “Adopt & Donate” monthlong campaign has gone virtual and has more than 1,000 participating shelters.

