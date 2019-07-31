Tales for Tails: Texas Shelter’s Reading Program Helps Kids and Adoptable Pets Alike

For more information, visit ClearTheShelters.com . You can also follow the effort on Twitter @ClearTheShelter, and on social media using the hashtags #ClearTheShelters and #DesocuparLosAlbergues.

From older dogs to kittens to rabbits to birds, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ Clear The Shelters campaign has inspired local communities to take action and open their homes to pets in need. Since 2015, more than 250,000 pets have been adopted.

WBRE-TV today has joined NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ Clear the Shelters™ nationwide pet adoption campaign. Launching in July 2019 and culminating with Clear The Shelters Day Saturday, August 17, the pet adoption drive will include the participation of local animal shelters/rescues. On August 17, participating organizations will offer low cost or waived pet adoption fees to help families adopt a pet.

WBRE-TV and animal shelters and rescues from Northeast & Central Pennsylvania will host the popular event for local communities on August 17, organizations will offer low cost or waived adoption fees

A unique reading program at the DFW Humane Society is helping both young people and shelter pets.

Once a week, school children go to the animal shelter in Irving and read to the four-legged residents.

The interaction with humans helps calm and socialize the animals, which are in need of adoption.

“They’ll actually sit and lay down and listen to the child read. It’s such a rewarding experience,” said Lisa Barlag, who coordinates the Tales for Tails program.

Reading aloud to the animals also helps students like 17-year-old Maria Miseda. English is her second language.

“It helps me reading when I go back to school. I’ve been much better in reading,” she said.

Miseda says she doesn’t worry about making mistakes when reading to the dogs and cats.

“Animals don’t judge you like humans do,” she said.

Parents say they often notice a change of heart in their children who participate in the program.

“I think when they come here, the position that the animals are in, you know, it softens their heart a little more towards humanity,” said Stacie Jeffries.

Her daughter, Brooklynn, agrees and has a message for other teenagers.

“You may be too cool to read to dogs, but if you do it, if you give it a shot, it actually changes you and your perspective on reading to animals and caring for them,” Brooklyn said.

