Rescue Dog Sandy Comes to the Rescue After Owner’s Fall

by: Clear the Shelters

Posted: / Updated:

WBRE-TV joins NBCUniversal owned television stations Clear the Shelters™ pet adoption campaign for the entire month of August

WBRE-TV along with animal shelters and rescues from Northeast & Central Pennsylvania will host the popular month-long event in August for local communities’ organizations will offer low cost or waived adoption fees

WBRE-TV today has joined NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ Clear the Shelters™ nationwide pet adoption campaign. Launching August 1st and culminating with Clear The Shelters Day Friday, August 28th, the pet adoption drive will include the participation of local animal shelters/rescues. On August 28, participating organizations will offer low cost or waived pet adoption fees to help families adopt a pet.

Eyewitness News and NBC Universal have partnered to produce a 60-minute special highlighting the importance of finding forever homes for shelter animals. The first half hour of the special NBC’s “Clear The Shelters” will run at 7:00PM will spotlight the amazing adoptive families, unsung heroes who work at the shelters and of course, adorable pets who are being welcomed into new homes.

The second half hour WBRE-TV’s “Finding a Forever Home” at 7:30PM will be hosted by Eyewitness News morning anchors, Chris Langlois and Kelly Byrne and will highlight the efforts here in Northeast and Central Pennsylvania to find homes for animals.

From older dogs to kittens to rabbits to birds, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ Clear The Shelters campaign has inspired local communities to take action and open their homes to pets in need. Since 2015, more than 411,292 pets have been adopted.

For more information, visit ClearTheShelters.com. You can also follow the effort on Twitter @Clear The Shelter, and on social media using the hashtags #ClearTheShelters and #DesocuparLosAlbergues.

After a close call, a Glendale grandmother feels grateful for her dog Sandy and for a city sanitation worker, who happened to be at the right place at the right time.

Eighty-eight-year-old Gwendola Johnson said her dog Sandy rarely leaves her side. 

“He’s a good dog — he’s always a good dog,” the Glendale, California, resident said.

Sandy is a rescue dog, and he’s now earned that title in more ways than one.

“I walked out the front door and tripped on something and fell, didn’t really hurt myself, but I couldn’t get up,” Johnson says.

“When the man walked up the driveway, Sandy saw him,” the grandmother continued. “I said, ‘Go get him!’”

And so Sandy did just that. Johnson’s Ring doorbell camera captured Sandy wagging his tail and barking at Glendale sanitation worker Kirk White – the other hero in this story.

“The way he was barking, like ‘I have something to show you — come follow me this way…there’s something I want you to see,’” White said.

The home is up on a steep hill, hidden from anyone’s view.

“Just having the dog alert me, trying to get my attention, very much helped out,” White said.

Cheryl Malvar, Johnson’s granddaughter, said, “We are so thankful he was here, and he actually followed Sandy and went over and helped her — because not many people do that anymore.”

Johnson knows she now has two companions watching out for her. 

“Sandy was a good boy, and Kurt came up the driveway right about the right time,” Johnson said.

