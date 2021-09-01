Clear The Shelters

Reality Star Lisa Vanderpump Shares Her Pet Adoption Advice

VANDERPUMP DOGS — “A Paw-fect Proposal” Episode 101 — Pictured: Lisa Vanderpump — (Photo by: Casey Durkin/Peacock/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

WBRE-TV once again joins NBCUniversal owned television stations Clear the Shelters™ pet adoption campaign for the months of August and September.

WBRE-TV along with animal shelters and rescues from Northeast & Central Pennsylvania will host the popular 2 month-long event in August and September for local communities’ organizations will offer low cost or waived adoption fees WBRE-TV has joined NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ Clear the Shelters™ nationwide pet adoption campaign. Launching August 23rd and culminating with Clear The Shelters Day Friday, September 17th , the pet adoption drive will include the participation of local animal shelters/rescues. Participating organizations will offer low cost or waived pet adoption fees to help families adopt a pet.

Eyewitness News and NBC Universal have partnered to produce a 60-minute special highlighting the importance of finding forever homes for shelter animals. The first half hour of the special NBC’s “Clear The Shelters” will run at 7:00PM will spotlight the amazing adoptive families, unsung heroes who work at the shelters and of course, adorable pets who are being welcomed into new homes.

The second half hour WBRE-TV’s “Finding a Forever Home” at 7:30PM will be hosted by Eyewitness News morning anchors, Kelly Byrne and Sean Coffey will highlight the efforts here in Northeast and Central Pennsylvania to find homes for animals.

From older dogs to kittens to rabbits to birds, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ Clear The Shelters campaign has inspired local communities to take action and open their homes to pets in need. Since 2015, more than 551,854 pets have been adopted.

For more information, visit ClearTheShelters.com. You can also follow the effort on Twitter @Clear The Shelter, and on social media using the hashtags #ClearTheShelters and #DesocuparLosAlbergues.

Reality star Lisa Vanderpump works her magic to match adorable rescues with her colorful clientele at the Vanderpump Dogs Rescue Center on Peacock’s “Vanderpump Dogs.” 

Vanderpump Dog Rescue, located on West Third Street in West Hollywood, matches the right dog with the right person that comes through the door. The organization has rescued 2,500 dogs since it opened in the United States. 

“Please give a fur baby a forever home just like I have. Please help us Clear the Shelters,” the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star said in an interview with NBC. 

“It’s some beautiful stories. And it’s like “who rescues who?” she said.

Vanderpump and her husband Ken Todd live in Beverly Hills with their 2 miniature ponies, 6 dogs, 7 swans and a variety of other animals.

Her advice for those considering adopting a pet: “Make sure the dog fits your lifestyle … just because you fall in love with a dog, you have to make sure you’re equipped to deal with the dog’s needs.” 

“Go to a shelter and give a dog a second chance. That’s what they want. They want to be loved and they want to find their forever home,” Vanderpump added. 

NBC Universal Local has teamed up with hundreds of animal shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive that helps find loving homes for animals in need.

The annual campaign runs from August 23 to September 19. Virtual pet adoptions are returning for the 2021 campaign through partner WeRescue. The WeRescue app enables users to locate adoptable pets in their area, submit their adoption applications, and ask questions directly to shelters.

More than a half-million pets have been adopted since Clear the Shelters began in 2015.

If you can’t adopt a pet, please consider a donation. This year’s campaign features online donations through fundraising partner Greater Good Charities. Anyone interested in donating to a participating shelter or rescue can visit the Greater Good Charities’ donation site during the campaign, which will also be accessible via the Clear the Shelters site.

