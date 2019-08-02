People Are Falling in Love With This Mustached Puppy

Clear The Shelters

CLEAR THE SHELTERS

WBRE-TV joins NBCUniversal owned television stations Clear the Shelters™ pet adoption campaign

WBRE-TV and animal shelters and rescues from Northeast & Central Pennsylvania will host the popular event for local communities on August 17, organizations will offer low cost or waived adoption fees

Visit CleartheShelters.com to access a list of local participating shelters and rescues

WBRE-TV today has joined NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ Clear the Shelters™ nationwide pet adoption campaign. Launching in July 2019 and culminating with Clear The Shelters Day Saturday, August 17, the pet adoption drive will include the participation of local animal shelters/rescues. On August 17, participating organizations will offer low cost or waived pet adoption fees to help families adopt a pet.

From older dogs to kittens to rabbits to birds, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ Clear The Shelters campaign has inspired local communities to take action and open their homes to pets in need. Since 2015, more than 250,000 pets have been adopted.

For more information, visit ClearTheShelters.com. You can also follow the effort on Twitter @ClearTheShelter, and on social media using the hashtags #ClearTheShelters and #DesocuparLosAlbergues.

Photos of a 5-week-old puppy from Dallas are going viral, thanks to her unique look.

Salvador Dolly is capturing a lot of attention around the country due to her adorable mustache that makes her look a lot like Spanish painter Salvador Dali.

Dolly was one in a litter of 11 puppies cared for by Dallas Animal Services and eventually Hearts & Bones rescue group.

Currently, Dolly, her siblings and her mother are living with a foster family in Dallas. To donate to the puppies, click here.

The pups are relaxing in a comfortable and safe home, while getting medical care and being monitored until they are old enough to be weaned (they’re still nursing). Hearts & Bones also has a location in New York City and will transport the puppies there in about a month.

Anyone interested in adopting Dolly, her litter mates or her mom, can apply here.

