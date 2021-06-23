Clear The Shelters

Missing Golden Retriever Not Seen for 2 Weeks Rescued From NJ Water

Clear The Shelters

by: Clear the Shelters

Posted: / Updated:

Clear The Shelters

WBRE-TV joins NBCUniversal owned television stations Clear the Shelters™ pet adoption campaign for the entire month of August

WBRE-TV along with animal shelters and rescues from Northeast & Central Pennsylvania will host the popular month-long event in August for local communities’ organizations will offer low cost or waived adoption fees

WBRE-TV today has joined NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ Clear the Shelters™ nationwide pet adoption campaign. Launching August 1st and culminating with Clear The Shelters Day Friday, August 28th, the pet adoption drive will include the participation of local animal shelters/rescues. On August 28, participating organizations will offer low cost or waived pet adoption fees to help families adopt a pet.

Eyewitness News and NBC Universal have partnered to produce a 60-minute special highlighting the importance of finding forever homes for shelter animals. The first half hour of the special NBC’s “Clear The Shelters” will run at 7:00PM will spotlight the amazing adoptive families, unsung heroes who work at the shelters and of course, adorable pets who are being welcomed into new homes.

The second half hour WBRE-TV’s “Finding a Forever Home” at 7:30PM will be hosted by Eyewitness News morning anchors, Chris Langlois and Kelly Byrne and will highlight the efforts here in Northeast and Central Pennsylvania to find homes for animals.

From older dogs to kittens to rabbits to birds, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ Clear The Shelters campaign has inspired local communities to take action and open their homes to pets in need. Since 2015, more than 411,292 pets have been adopted.

For more information, visit ClearTheShelters.com. You can also follow the effort on Twitter @Clear The Shelter, and on social media using the hashtags #ClearTheShelters and #DesocuparLosAlbergues.

Clear The Shelters: Local Animal Shelters

More Local Animal Shelters

It’s been said that dogs can always find their way home — and a golden retriever named Chunk got a little help getting back after being rescued from the waters off New Jersey.

The 3-year-old pup went missing from his owners Jim and Marie Zangara just over two weeks ago during a routine game of fetch.

“I said come here Chunk, and he had the toy in his mouth. Turned around and booked, for no reason,” Jim said.

For 16 days, the Zangaras and their other dog, Riley, searched through the woods and trudged in the swampy marshland at Barnegat Bay along the Jersey Shore in an effort to find Chunk. They tried everything to bring their pooch home, including setting traps and feeding stations, but nothing worked.

“I wouldn’t lose hope in front of her,” Jim said, speaking about his wife. “But I was like, for over a week we didn’t see her, not even something.”

But on Tuesday morning, two New jersey State Troopers responded to a call about a dog swimming in the bay. They were able to rescue the dog near Mantoloking Bridge, miles away from where he disappeared.

“He was definitely scared, definitely nervous,” said trooper Vincent Ferdinandi.

The Zangaras said Chunk lost 20 pounds during his two-week adventure on his own. And while he was soaking wet, and a bit nervous for the reunion, the couple said they’re just thankful he’s alive and healthy.

“Just so amazing to see him again after over two weeks. I still get choked up thinking about it,” said Marie. “It’s just like a dream come (true), it’s like a Hollywood movie.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story