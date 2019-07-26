Clear The Shelters

Meet Finn, the San Jose Sharks’ New Team Dog

Clear The Shelters

by: Clear the Shelters

Posted: / Updated:

CLEAR THE SHELTERS

WBRE-TV joins NBCUniversal owned television stations Clear the Shelters™ pet adoption campaign

WBRE-TV and animal shelters and rescues from Northeast & Central Pennsylvania will host the popular event for local communities on August 17, organizations will offer low cost or waived adoption fees

Visit CleartheShelters.com to access a list of local participating shelters and rescues

WBRE-TV today has joined NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ Clear the Shelters™ nationwide pet adoption campaign. Launching in July 2019 and culminating with Clear The Shelters Day Saturday, August 17, the pet adoption drive will include the participation of local animal shelters/rescues. On August 17, participating organizations will offer low cost or waived pet adoption fees to help families adopt a pet.

From older dogs to kittens to rabbits to birds, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ Clear The Shelters campaign has inspired local communities to take action and open their homes to pets in need. Since 2015, more than 250,000 pets have been adopted.

For more information, visit ClearTheShelters.com. You can also follow the effort on Twitter @ClearTheShelter, and on social media using the hashtags #ClearTheShelters and #DesocuparLosAlbergues.

Clear The Shelters: Local Animal Shelters

More Local Animal Shelters

Something new is coming to the Shark Tank: A team dog.

Finn, an adorable yellow Labrador, will be teaming up with the San Jose Sharks team mascot, SJ Sharkie, to be trained as an assistance dog, according to a news release from the NHL team.

Over the next two years, Finn will be trained by a volunteer puppy raiser who will socialize him and teach him about 30 commands to prepare him for life as an assistance dog. Shark fans can expect to see Finn sniffing about the Tank during games and events.

Finn’s already learned one thing, the Sharks said: He celebrates a goal by rolling over.

And his favorite player? “Bark-Edouard Vlasic,” of course.

Finn is the Sharks’ first dog. The team partnered with Canine Companions for Independence, an organization that provides expertly-trained assistance dogs to adults, children and veterans with disabilities free of charge, to help Finn on his journey. 

This story uses functionality that may not work in our app. Click here to open the story in your web browser.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos