WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Speaking for those who can’t speak for themselves, that’s the mission of another SPCA shelter in Lycoming County.

They’re one of the bigger shelters in northeast and central Pennsylvania and have been around a long time, 131 years, and still going strong.

The Lycoming County SPCA is a longtime fixture of Lycoming County celebrating 131 years of protecting animals in the region.

“It is a hundred percent thanks to our donors and supporters. we are a completely privately funded, privately run organization. we don’t get money from the state or national government. so we are only running because of the kindness of donors that support us,” said Alyssa Correll the Executive Director at Lycoming County SPCA

That support goes a long way in helping to keep their now large operation going.

“We didn’t start in this building, we actually started it was the veterinary clinic on lycoming creek road with doctor little. We constructed a shelter out back of there. I believe it was in the 1950s, we purchased this property. constructed a small shelter and actually ran the shelter out of almost a house, we’ve since grown. I think now we’re up to about 31 staff, predominantly part-time,” explained Correll.

Alyssa believes one of their biggest milestones as a shelter happened just a few years ago.

“Up to 2017, unfortunately, the practice of euthanizing feral cats and just having them come in and put down was still the accepted practice. we then transitioned to looking at TNR. Reducing the population through spaying and neutering. so our lifesaving rate is now above 95 percent of all animals intake,” continued Correll.

With their staff handling adoptions, spaying and neutering, and returning lost pets they can help upwards of four thousand animals a year.

“We average give or take a thousand adoptions a year. some years are better than not. recently because of the current economic crisis and inflation, it’s been running a little lower. this year we are speeding along,” says Correll.

Helping and serving the community for over 130 years couldn’t be done without your help.

“Spay and neuter your pets. get them microchipped and give them lots of love. thank you to everyone that’s supported us. because we cover a lot of ground with a very small crew. I think we and all of the supporters believe that these animals deserve that,” added Correll.

One of the best ways you can help is by fostering or donating to the shelter.