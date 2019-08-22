Clear The Shelters

Kelly Clarkson to Host Clear the Shelters TV Special

THE VOICE — “Live Finale Results” Episode 1616B — Pictured: Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

WBRE-TV joins NBCUniversal owned television stations Clear the Shelters™ pet adoption campaign

WBRE-TV and animal shelters and rescues from Northeast & Central Pennsylvania will host the popular event for local communities on August 17, organizations will offer low cost or waived adoption fees

Visit CleartheShelters.com to access a list of local participating shelters and rescues

WBRE-TV today has joined NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ Clear the Shelters™ nationwide pet adoption campaign. Launching in July 2019 and culminating with Clear The Shelters Day Saturday, August 17, the pet adoption drive will include the participation of local animal shelters/rescues. On August 17, participating organizations will offer low cost or waived pet adoption fees to help families adopt a pet.

From older dogs to kittens to rabbits to birds, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ Clear The Shelters campaign has inspired local communities to take action and open their homes to pets in need. Since 2015, more than 250,000 pets have been adopted.

For more information, visit ClearTheShelters.com. You can also follow the effort on Twitter @ClearTheShelter, and on social media using the hashtags #ClearTheShelters and #DesocuparLosAlbergues.

Grammy award-winning artist Kelly Clarkson will host this year’s Clear the Shelters special, a 30-minute show recapping the NBC and Telemundo stations’ annual pet adoption drive. 

Clear the Shelters, now in its fifth year, culminated on Aug. 17 with more than 2,000 shelters participating in dozens of communities across the country.

The month-long campaign helped more than 140,000 pets find forever homes, with over 35,000 animals adopted on Aug. 17 alone. 

“The Voice” coach and host of her own daytime program, “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” which premieres this fall, said she’s excited to share the heartwarming adoption stories of pets who have been waiting for “a Moment Like This” to find their forever home.

“I am a huge animal lover and can tell you from personal experience that when you open your heart and home to a rescue animal, your pet will thank you every single day of its life. It’s the most beautiful and purest form of unconditional love you can ever have,” Clarkson said.

And Clarkson would know. 

The Texas native’s home in Mansfield once served as a “rescue ranch” for all the “Broken and Beautiful” creatures she took in, including 30 dogs, 14 horses, several ponies and two pigs, NBC News reported. Clarkson put the property on the market in 2012 for $1.45 million before pulling the listing two months later. It was not clear whether Clarkson still owned the property.

The special will air on NBC stations beginning Friday, Aug. 23 (check local listings).

