FALLS TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s not just dogs and cats who need forever homes.

An animal sanctuary in Wyoming County is home to hundreds of rescued farm animals

A new veterinary clinic on the property is helping improve their stay.

Indraloka Animal Sanctuary in Falls Township is heaven on earth for animals like Clementine.

The rescued chicken got the medical care she desperately needed at Indraloka’s NEPA Rescue Veterinary Clinic.

“It’s an incredible thing for us with 200 animals on site that all have been through terrible times and need a lot of medical care so we have this great clinic on site but it’s not just us. We actually have all the shelters and rescues in northeast pa are welcome to come and work with us,” said Indra Lahiri the founder of Indraloka Animal Sanctuary

The clinic was made possible through grants from area non-profit organizations.

It provides low-cost vet services to animals rescued through the NEPA animal welfare collaborative, in the hopes of expanding access to care.

“The local veterinarians here are wonderful and they very much wanted to help but there’s not enough of them and there’s not enough that really specialize in rescue medicine and in large animals so the combination was just such that we would often end up driving for hours just to get to a doctor who could see us, and many times we lost animals on the way,” explained Lahiri

Dr. Leslie Interlandi works at the clinic full-time, caring for hundreds of species of animals.

“To see somebody not feeling well, and then be able to do something and the next day or just even sometimes within hours I see that they’re feeling much better, they’re back to their normal self, I mean that’s rewarding,” said Dr. Interlandi.

The work Dr. Interlandi does is extensive and makes a difference in the lives of animals like Clementine who are recovering from a life of neglect.

“She does get a daily spa treatment, her and a few of her friends. they get daily soaks, and then I debride off the dead tissue every now and then so that it can heal, and then she gets wrapped so that just kind of protects it from any more contaminants getting in there and causing infection, but also it’s just a little comfort,” added Dr. Interlandi.

The mission of Indraloka Animal Sanctuary is to inspire and empower the community on ways in which we can better care for ourselves and the environment.

“I wanted to help as many animals as possible, however, I can help them, and try to think outside the box, so that’s what we do,” continued Dr. Interlandi.

Indraloka Animal Sanctuary hosts events and tours for people of all ages.