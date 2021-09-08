Clear The Shelters

How Adopting a Pet Can Bring You Love and Happiness

Clear The Shelters

by: Clear the Shelters

Clear The Shelters

WBRE-TV once again joins NBCUniversal owned television stations Clear the Shelters™ pet adoption campaign for the months of August and September.

WBRE-TV along with animal shelters and rescues from Northeast & Central Pennsylvania will host the popular 2 month-long event in August and September for local communities’ organizations will offer low cost or waived adoption fees WBRE-TV has joined NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ Clear the Shelters™ nationwide pet adoption campaign. Launching August 23rd and culminating with Clear The Shelters Day Friday, September 17th , the pet adoption drive will include the participation of local animal shelters/rescues. Participating organizations will offer low cost or waived pet adoption fees to help families adopt a pet.

Eyewitness News and NBC Universal have partnered to produce a 60-minute special highlighting the importance of finding forever homes for shelter animals. The first half hour of the special NBC’s “Clear The Shelters” will run at 7:00PM will spotlight the amazing adoptive families, unsung heroes who work at the shelters and of course, adorable pets who are being welcomed into new homes.

The second half hour WBRE-TV’s “Finding a Forever Home” at 7:30PM will be hosted by Eyewitness News morning anchors, Kelly Byrne and Sean Coffey will highlight the efforts here in Northeast and Central Pennsylvania to find homes for animals.

From older dogs to kittens to rabbits to birds, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ Clear The Shelters campaign has inspired local communities to take action and open their homes to pets in need. Since 2015, more than 551,854 pets have been adopted.

For more information, visit ClearTheShelters.com. You can also follow the effort on Twitter @Clear The Shelter, and on social media using the hashtags #ClearTheShelters and #DesocuparLosAlbergues.

Clear The Shelters: Local Animal Shelters

More Local Animal Shelters

Pet adoptions do not only help animals find forever homes, but they can also help make humans happier.

Recent studies show that the bond people build with their pets can bring more happiness into their lives.

“Let’s face it, most people are happier when they have a companion animal in their life,” said Jenny Schlueter, Chicago Animal Care and Control spokesperson.

Owning a pet can help lower stress levels, increase fitness, and open new opportunities for social interactions, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Animal shelters across the U.S reported adoption spikes during the coronavirus pandemic as people were confined to their homes.

“The silver lining of the pandemic has been that pet adoption has gone up significantly,” Schlueter said. “There are more people willing to foster animals which is really, really great.”

However, as COVID-19 restrictions loosen and people return to work, shelters are beginning to see their pet populations rise once again.

“Right now, what we’re working on is how do we keep the momentum going,” said Schlueter, echoing calls for help from shelters across the country. “Who can’t use the type of unconditional love that you get from a companion animal.”

NBCUniversal is teaming up with hundreds of shelters to host its annual Clear the Shelters pet adoption drive. The nationwide event kicked off Aug. 23 and runs until Sept. 19 with waived or discounted adoption fees.

Click here for more information on Clear the Shelters and to find a participating location in your neighborhood where you can adopt or donate.

