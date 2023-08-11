SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County animal shelter rescued nearly 200 rabbits from a hoarding situation earlier this year.

It was the shelter’s largest rabbit rescue to date, and many of them are still waiting to find their forever homes.

Bunnies hop around the rabbit room at Griffin Pond animal shelter in South Abington Township.

Dozens remain housed here after being rescued from a home in deplorable conditions in January of this year.

“We were called out to a house in the eagle lake community and the initial call was, they had some 40 rabbits and when our humane officer and our operation manager got on scene, they ended up with 192 rabbits,” said Sherry Crolly.the Development Director at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter.

Within a moment’s notice, staff members and volunteers made accommodations to take the rabbits in.

They transformed a storage room at the shelter into bunny headquarters a warm place filled with cages and hay.

“It was a huge, huge undertaking for the shelter, but to have everybody rally together: volunteers, other rescues, other shelters, veterinarians to help us spay and neuter each rabbit was just amazing, it really was,” explained Crolly.

Rabbits require extensive care. Crolly says it’s an around-the-clock effort to keep them happy and healthy.

“They need their bedding changed daily, they need to be fed and watered twice a day. If they’re lion head rabbits, they need to be brushed regularly, their nails need to be clipped and they need exercise. they can’t just stay in a pen,” continued Crolly.

Like many shelters across the nation, griffin pond is overwhelmed with cats and dogs, too.

“Everybody’s at double-capacity and it’s throughout the united states, I think it’s even in the UK where you get a couple of animals adopted and five more come in. so you just never get a break or get to see your shelter diminish with animals. they’re coming in faster than we can get them out,” added Crolly.

Whether it’s a rabbit or a dog, the message about adoption remains the same.

“If you can adopt rather than shop that would be great. You’re also helping a homeless pet, you’re helping the shelter, and all the animals in a shelter or rescue environment are spayed, neutered, and up to date on vaccines. you don’t have to worry about any of that, especially vaccines, for a year,” says Crolly.

Griffin Pond relies on the generosity of the community through donations to stay afloat.

They are also always in need of volunteers.