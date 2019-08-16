Clear The Shelters

Greater Good: LA Shelter's Oldest Resident Gets Kennel Makeover

by: Clear the Shelters

Posted: / Updated:

WBRE-TV joins NBCUniversal owned television stations Clear the Shelters™ pet adoption campaign

WBRE-TV and animal shelters and rescues from Northeast & Central Pennsylvania will host the popular event for local communities on August 17, organizations will offer low cost or waived adoption fees

Visit CleartheShelters.com to access a list of local participating shelters and rescues

WBRE-TV today has joined NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ Clear the Shelters™ nationwide pet adoption campaign. Launching in July 2019 and culminating with Clear The Shelters Day Saturday, August 17, the pet adoption drive will include the participation of local animal shelters/rescues. On August 17, participating organizations will offer low cost or waived pet adoption fees to help families adopt a pet.

From older dogs to kittens to rabbits to birds, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ Clear The Shelters campaign has inspired local communities to take action and open their homes to pets in need. Since 2015, more than 250,000 pets have been adopted.

For more information, visit ClearTheShelters.com. You can also follow the effort on Twitter @ClearTheShelter, and on social media using the hashtags #ClearTheShelters and #DesocuparLosAlbergues.

Lili is the longest resident dog at Santa Paula Animal Rescue Center in Santa Paula, California. The tummy-rub-loving white bulldog mix has been waiting for her fur-ever home for 6 years. 

While the emotional toll of animals waiting to be adopted is great, the financial toll on shelters housing these pets is undeniable. 

SPARC was surprised Tuesday with a $10,000 grant from GreaterGood.org, an animal welfare organization, and iHeartDogs to acknowledge the shelters long-term commitment to animals like Lili. 

In addition to the cash grant, the shelter also received beds, treats, and toys – everything needed to nourish a pet’s mind, body, and bowl. 

The surprise also includes a little extra love for Lili, who’s kennel was given a special surprise makeover. 

Of course, everyone involved hopes Lili doesn’t get a chance to enjoy her new crib for too long; ultimately the rescue wants the loving pup to get a second chance with a family who wants to adopt her.

Greatergood.org also surprised a shelter in New York with a $10,000 grant and swag in an effort to bring attention to its longest dog resident, a 5-year-old Staffordshire Terrier named Dr. Crosby, who has been living there for 3 years. 

If you’re interested in adopting Lili contact the Santa Paula Animal Rescue Center. To adopt Dr. Crosby contact the SPCA of Westchester.  

NBC and Telemundo stations’ fifth annual Clear The Shelters pet adoption campaign takes place Saturday Aug. 17. 

