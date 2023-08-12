(WBRE/WYOU) Enjoy Finding a Forever Home. Please support our local shelter and rescues.

Messhoppen Cat Rescue   (570) 877-9624  

 http://meshoppencatrescue.com/ 

Lycoming County SPCA  570-322-4646   

lycospca@lycomingspca.org    

Carbon County Animal Shelter 570-325-4828–     Shelter open 8 am to 4:30 pm weekends 8:30 am to 1:30 pm –   

Griffin Pond Animal Shelter 967 Griffin Pond Rd, South Abington Township, PA 18411 

 (570) 586-3700  https://www.griffinpondanimalshelter.com/ 

Indraloka Animal Sanctuary 336 Oak Dr, Dalton, PA 18414 

Phone(570) 763-2908    https://indraloka.org/ 

Animal Resource Center  https://nokillarc.org/-  570-784-3669 

ARC Open Thursdays Through Sundays 10AM-4PM for shopping. Donations are accepted 10AM-2PM.
Bloomsburg, PA 

Camp Papillion   128 Brainerd Ln, Stroudsburg, PA 18360  (570) 801-6166   https://www.camppapillon.org/ 

SPCA Luzerne County –  524 E Main St, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702  (570) 825-4111   https://www.spcaluzernecounty.org/ 

Perfect Mugs Cat Café www.purrfectmugscatcafe.com 

570-606-9559
Open Hours 

Wednesday – Sunday : 11am-6pm 

Monday – Tuesday : Closed 

Blue Chip Farm Animal Rescue  74 Lockville Rd, Dallas, PA 18612  (570) 333-5265 