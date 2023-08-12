(WBRE/WYOU) Enjoy Finding a Forever Home. Please support our local shelter and rescues.
Messhoppen Cat Rescue (570) 877-9624
http://meshoppencatrescue.com/
Lycoming County SPCA 570-322-4646
Carbon County Animal Shelter 570-325-4828– Shelter open 8 am to 4:30 pm weekends 8:30 am to 1:30 pm –
Griffin Pond Animal Shelter 967 Griffin Pond Rd, South Abington Township, PA 18411
(570) 586-3700 https://www.griffinpondanimalshelter.com/
Indraloka Animal Sanctuary 336 Oak Dr, Dalton, PA 18414
Phone: (570) 763-2908 https://indraloka.org/
Animal Resource Center https://nokillarc.org/- 570-784-3669
ARC Open Thursdays Through Sundays 10AM-4PM for shopping. Donations are accepted 10AM-2PM.
Bloomsburg, PA
Camp Papillion 128 Brainerd Ln, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 (570) 801-6166 https://www.camppapillon.org/
SPCA Luzerne County – 524 E Main St, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702 (570) 825-4111 https://www.spcaluzernecounty.org/
Perfect Mugs Cat Café www.purrfectmugscatcafe.com
570-606-9559
Open Hours
Wednesday – Sunday : 11am-6pm
Monday – Tuesday : Closed
Blue Chip Farm Animal Rescue 74 Lockville Rd, Dallas, PA 18612 (570) 333-5265