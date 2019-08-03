Keep WBRE!

Stamps honoring military dogs now available

Finding a Forever Home
Posted: / Updated:

(WBRE/WYOU) — The U.S. Postal Service is honoring the contributions of our brave military dogs in its new stamp collection.

The new red, white, and blue Forever stamps celebrate our four-legged military heroes and are now available for purchase. Each stamp features a different breed typically selected for duty by the U.S. military.

The four breeds honored on the stamps include a German Shepherd, Labrador Retriever, Dutch Shepherd and Belgian Malinois. They are proudly standing next to a white star.

Military working dogs serve alongside soldiers, sailors, Marines, airmen and women and members of the Coast Guard.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos