Special Donation for Our Four-Legged Friends

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Area animal shelters received a generous donation as part of the clear the shelters campaign.

The Fish-4-Dogs Dog Food Company donated 14,000 pounds of dog food to area animal shelters.

Today, the Luzerne county SPCA picked up some of the food at their location in Berwick.

