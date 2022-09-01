PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — So how do you know if you are ready to adopt a pet and if the pet you are selecting is right for you?

“We always have dogs and cats and bunnies. And other small animals from ferrets to guinea pigs and hamsters. Once in a while, lizards, birds, and turtles,” said Bernis Emmett, Business manager at the SPCA of Luzerne County.

On any given day, there are hundreds of animals at the SPCA of Luzerne County who are ready to find their forever home.

“We love them all. We are their families until they get their families,” Carol Amos, education coordinator and volunteer at the SPCA of Luzerne County.

If you are a first time adopter, you may find the process a bit daunting. But rest assured, you are just a few simple steps away from bringing home your new best friend.

“You go online to our website, spcaluzernecounty.org and at that website there will be an application for adoption. Then we make phone calls. If you rent your home, we make sure your landlord is good with you adopting that pet. We check your vet records,” Emmett continued.

Not only does filling out your application before time give you more time at the shelter to meet the fur babies, but it ensures you can go home with an pet that day.

“If you are interested in a certain animal, a specific animal that you want to come and meet, then get that application in. That process with a weekend should take one to two business days. People always ask can we come and meet the dog or cat, and you can’t until you have that application,” Amos explained.

Maybe you are considering a walking buddy, or a couch pal, or even a reading companion.

“A lot of people think we are a sad place, but we are not. We are a happy place. And people get excited when they come in to take home an animal. Everybody gets excited. Adoption days are great,” Amos continued.

If the time isn’t right for adopting, you can always volunteer.

“There is risk with volunteering and taking animals home. So you have to know those risks – falling in love is pretty easy,” Emmett said.

And if you are like me, you won’t stop after your first adoption!

“Can you imagine life without your cats? No you can’t. That’s why we push adoption. Everybody needs a companion and a little love bug to take home, and we have plenty of them,” Amos explained.