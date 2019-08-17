Finding a Forever Home: SPCA of Luzerne County

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Here at the SPCA of Luzerne County, it’s been a busy past few weeks cleaning up the shelter and making the kennels feel more like home.

“Last week, we started painting kennels and we were fixing up the kennels, we were recreating the Kuranda beds so we can get rid of some of our shelter beds that we have in for our large breed dogs,” says Chelsea Feldmann, the SPCA Education and Volunteer Coordinator.

This clean-out of the shelter beds is what has left the SPCA in a little bit of a predicament…

Feldmann says, “We have about 20 in the shelter right now, and we always could have up to about 60 available animals in the kennels.”

She told Eyewitness News that many of the beds had to be thrown away, since a majority of the parts were in poor condition after the constant wear and tear. In addition, the beds are really important for the animals, particularly the larger breed dogs, that are new to the shelter and are often stressed when they first arrive.

The Kuranda beds help these animals sleep more comfortable, which Feldmann says makes them more adoptable when people come and see them when they are up for adoption.

Every Wednesday, the SPCA makes a wish list of items they ask they public that could be beneficial to the pets.

Compared to other shelter beds, Feldmann says Kuranda beds are the best for the animals.

“They are better to keep hygienic-wise, easier to clean, they are elevated off the ground,” she says.

Having these beds in the kennels helps to keep their bodies off the hot and cold floor, regulating their body temperature during the changing seasons.

Speaking of seasons… Summer is the busiest time of the year when the SPCA sees new animals moving in, which is why the need for these beds is one of their top concerns.

If anyone would like to help the SPCA of Luzerne County, they can go to: www.spcaluzernecounty.org, click “Donate Today”, scroll to the bottom and choose “Kuranda Beds (kennel beds)”, then “place order”.

Learn more about the SPCA of Luzerne County LINK

524 E Main St, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702 Phone 570-825-4111