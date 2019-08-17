Finding a Forever Home: Shelter Wish List

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Money donations and volunteer hours are very much in need at our area Animal Shelters and Rescues.
Here is list Courtesy of the SPCA of Luzerne County of other Shelter Needs
Animal Needs:
Non-Clumping Clay Cat Litter
Dry Adult Cat Food without Red Dye
Canned Cat Food
Dry Kitten Chow
Dry Adult Dog Food without Red Dye
Canned Dog Food
New or Gently Used Kong Dog Toys
Collars & Leashes
Purina Rabbit Chow
Timothy Hay
Ferret Food Gerbil/Hamster/Guinea Pig Food
| Cleaning/Office/Building Needs: Paper Towels, Bleach,
Medium or Large Exam or Latex Gloves, Scotch Tape, Pens, Envelopes 8 1/2 x 11 Copy Paper, Dish Detergent Pet Shampoo without pesticides, 5 Gallon Trash Bags and Tall Kitchen Bags Non-Pine Floor Cleaners