Finding a Forever Home: Shelter Wish List

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Money donations and volunteer hours are very much in need at our area Animal Shelters and Rescues.

Here is list Courtesy of the SPCA of Luzerne County of other Shelter Needs

Animal Needs:

Non-Clumping Clay Cat Litter

Dry Adult Cat Food without Red Dye

Canned Cat Food

Dry Kitten Chow

Dry Adult Dog Food without Red Dye

Canned Dog Food

New or Gently Used Kong Dog Toys

Collars & Leashes

Purina Rabbit Chow

Timothy Hay

Ferret Food Gerbil/Hamster/Guinea Pig Food