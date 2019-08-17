Finding a Forever Home: Hillside SPCA

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) “We are open 365 days a year, whether it be 100 degrees or 0 degrees, we are here. We are responding to cruelty cases every single day of the year” states Tricia Moyer.

For the Hillside S-P-C-A, every single one of those days is busy.

“We had a case with 47 animals- 40 dogs, a goat, five donkeys, and seven cats,” explains Tricia Moyer

Tricia Moyer, the interim director of the SPCA, says that large-scale cruelty cases are becoming more and more common.

“A couple of days later, we took in 18 Chihuahuas from a house” she noted.

And they don’t get any easier.

“Anybody who says they’re numb to it is lying because you come home and you pretty much lose it every day.”

But, Tricia says, while cruelty cases are growing, so are cases of ignorance.

“It happens almost every day of the week,” said Moyer

“They didn’t realize that the st. Bernard was going to get as big as it did, or they didn’t realize that the lab puppy was going to shed as much as it was going to…” explains Moyer.

In fact, right before Eyewitness News arrived at the shelter…

“Two dogs in a matter of two minutes, just came through the doors,” said Lindsay Cohan, Hillside SPCA

While a puppy for a present might seem like a fun idea, animals live, breathe, and need plenty of care…

“We’re happy when one goes out, and then 5, 10, 15, 20 more come in”

Something first-time pet owners should experience *before* taking a furry friend home.

“Come to a shelter! Volunteer! Spend some time with live animals before you get a dog or a cat” said Cohan

By that one simple act, you’d be helping the shelters in more ways than one…

Kristina asks”Would you say, right now, that you guys are feeling overwhelmed?

Moyer answers “Yes. The staff’s overwhelmed, the volunteers are overwhelmed… And when we feel the stress of being overwhelmed, the animals feel it too.”

And remember, when the right time comes to finally take on the responsibility of a new pet…

“Adopt don’t shop!” explains Cohan.

Learn more about Hillside SPCA LINK

Address: 51 S P C A Rd, Pottsville, PA 17901

Phone: (570) 622-7769