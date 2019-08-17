Finding a Forever Home: Dessin Animal Shelter

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Dessin Animal Shelter in Honesdale, Wayne County has been welcoming and sheltering pets since 1968.

The shelter is very busy and always looking for fur-ever families and there is also another way you can help being a foster parent.

At any given time, The Dessin Animal Shelter is home to about 125 animals. Between all the dogs, cats, even rabbits. It’s a labor of love for shelter manager Kim Lombardi.

“I love animals. Dog. Cats. Everything. I enjoy doing this. Taking care of them and trying to find the best home possible for them,” said Kim Lombardi, Shelter Manager.

With so many animals to care for and only so much space having foster families step in is a key to their success.

“Basically anybody can foster. They just need to fill out an application. And we just check if they have animals at home. We just check that they’re current on their vaccines before we send our animals in. If they foster a dog we need to make sure we have a meet and greet so we know everybody is going to be friendly with each other” Said Lombardi.

But with only five foster families currently working with the shelter.

The need is dire for more households to join.

“Right now we don’t have enough. We’re always looking for foster families. We’re in desperate need of it. Especially now that kitten season is upon us”, Said Lombardi.

But even if you can’t foster an animal, the smallest donation of your time can help.

Volunteer Coordinator Marie Sinisgalli says stopping by to volunteer makes a difference in an animal’s life.

“They do all different things. We have volunteers that will come here and just do laundry, property maintenance, we’ve got dog walkers, and we’ve got people that go off-site” noted Singsgalli.

However, you choose to get involved at the dessin animal shelter … It’s all about finding those forever homes.

“Little by little you get to see them to learn to trust you. They really come out. And it’s just great to see them off to their new life,” added Singsgalli.

Dessin Animal Shelter: 138 Miller Dr, Honesdale, PA (570) 253-4037

Learn more LINK