Finding a Forever Home: Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Nestled in the Back Mountain Of Luzerne County lies “Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge.”

Started by “Marge Bart” more than 20 years ago the no-kill shelter has one important mission.

“The mission of the shelter is to save animals,” said Marge Bart. She adds “Save them from not being wanted. Being thrown out. Being discarded as trash. Being ignored. Sometimes it’s not cruelty, but its lack of care.”

The shelter utilizes a unique technique when preparing animals for adoption as many are coming from difficult situations.

“A lot of the dogs actually bond with the volunteer and that volunteer works with them and get them to trust more people. And that’s what helps to get them adoptable,” explains Gianna Roberts, volunteer

Recently the shelter started helping pet owners as well.

It takes in and cares for pets temporarily when owners are unable to due to hospital stays or other extenuating circumstances.

“No one can get better in a hospital or get better in a rehab situation if they’re worried about their pets.”

But the personal care given to hundreds of cats dogs and even rabbits — costs thousands.

Blue Chip relies on donations and is always in need of monetary contributions” noted Bart.

It’s program — “Adopt a Kennel” Is a way you can help.

“For $500 a year, you can adopt a kennel either in memory of someone or in honor of someone. Or a lifelong pet that you had. Or a mission that you have and we place a plaque on the kennel” explains Bart.

The program allows individuals — or businesses — to help care for animals. While they wait for their purrfect family ad find their furever home.

“There’s nothing better than seeing a dog walk up the road, get in the car, and go to get love for the rest of its life,” added Roberts.

Learn more about Blue Chip LINK

974 Lockville Road, Dallas PA 18612 | (570) 333-5265