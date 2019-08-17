Finding a Forever Home: Awsom Animal Shelter

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) A new facility is now open for shelter cats in the Poconos. The move will allow volunteers at AWSOM Animal Shelter to care for even more homeless felines.

‘The Scratching Post’ is a new, free-roaming facility for cats at AWSOM Animal Shelter in Stroudsburg.

“If you have some treats they all come running over to you. It’s the best therapy ever,” smiles Kim Fish, shelter manager.

Shelter manager Kim Fish says this is a relaxing environment for the cats. It’s a big difference from the noisy and cramped cages they’re are oftentimes confined to.

She explains, “it holds up to, approximately, 30 cats. They all get to have their own free area to walk around, play with each other.”

This project cost about $18,000 dollars. It was made possible through a grant and generous donations.

“It took a long time, and planning, and vision, and we always look to improve,” says Sandra Fellin, president.

Each year, AWSOM takes in about 600 abandoned or surrendered cats from Monroe County alone. The Scratching Post will allow the non-profit to care for even more.

“Every single day our phone is ringing, and I’m going to say every other phone call is about cats,” Fish says.

The Scratching Post isn’t just a shed. It has heat, air conditioning and windows. “We wanted some place special that made them feel like home,” Fellin says.

Click here for more information about adopting a pet from AWSOM

3129 Godfrey Ridge Dr, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 Phone: 570- 421-3647